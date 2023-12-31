Osaka Digital Exchange Launches START Platform for Security Token Offerings

According to Foresight News, the Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX) has launched the START platform, a proprietary trading system (PTS) for security tokens. The platform will initially introduce two digital securities offerings. The first is a token issuance by ICHIGO Asset Managers, valued at JPY 29.25 billion ($200 million), and the second is a token issuance by Kenedix Investment Partners, valued at JPY 33.61 billion ($240 million).

