Sei Labs Co-founder Announces Sei V2 to Support EVM and Cosmwasm

According to Foresight News, Sei Labs co-founder Jay Jog announced on Twitter that Sei v2 will support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmwasm. By using stateful precompiles and chain-level message scheduling, EVM and Cosmwasm contracts will be able to interact with each other.