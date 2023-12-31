copy link
Sei Labs Co-founder Announces Sei V2 to Support EVM and Cosmwasm
2023-12-31 02:59
According to Foresight News, Sei Labs co-founder Jay Jog announced on Twitter that Sei v2 will support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmwasm. By using stateful precompiles and chain-level message scheduling, EVM and Cosmwasm contracts will be able to interact with each other.
