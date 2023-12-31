copy link
Web3 Cross-Chain Gaming Ecosystem Portal Secures Strategic Funding
2023-12-31 01:46
According to Foresight News, Web3 cross-chain gaming ecosystem Portal has completed a new round of strategic financing. The specific amount has not been disclosed. Participants in the funding round include Sotheby's Vice President and Digital Art and NFT Director Michael Bouhanna, MonnPay Co-founder Max Crown, 9GAG CEO @9gagceo, Pixelmon CEO GiulioX, and Parallel Co-founder Kalos.
