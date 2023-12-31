copy link
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Updates 2024 Roadmap
2023-12-31 01:30
According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has updated the Ethereum roadmap for 2024, which primarily consists of six parts: The Merge, The Surge, The Scourge, The Verge, The Purge, and The Splurge. Buterin emphasized the role of single slot finality in the post-merge Proof of Stake (PoS) improvements, stating that it is the simplest way to address the current weaknesses in Ethereum's PoS design.
