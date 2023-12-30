Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Dominates Blockchain Networks with Highest Transaction Fees

Binance News
2023-12-30 21:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the cryptocurrency market has not experienced a 25% drawdown in the past 12 months for 234 consecutive days, marking the longest streak since 2011. Despite altcoins surging in various directions, Bitcoin has emerged as one of the top-performing crypto assets. Data also indicates that Bitcoin currently holds the top position among blockchain networks in terms of transaction fees over the past seven days. Reflexivity's latest report reveals that the persistent increase in Bitcoin transaction fees has been significant, as it has recorded the highest cumulative numbers of any blockchain network during this period, exceeding $100 million. This surge in miner revenue acts as a powerful incentive for more operators to join the network by deploying additional machines, aiming to capture a larger share of the transaction rewards. Bitcoin's hash rate hit an all-time high of 544 exahashes per second (EH/s) on December 25, representing a 130% increase since January, when it was hovering near 253 EH/s. According to Reflexivity, this uptrend not only signifies increased energy consumption for network security but also reflects the integration of more efficient mining rigs. At the end of 2022, the crypto industry experienced a significant downturn, with Bitcoin's value plummeting to a mere $17,000. Fast forward twelve months, and Bitcoin has undergone a remarkable resurgence, with its price soaring by an astonishing 155% year-to-date. The driving force behind Bitcoin's resurgence lies in persistent speculation surrounding the potential approval of a spot ETF by the SEC. This approval would mark a historic moment, enabling prominent institutional investors to enter the cryptocurrency market for the first time. The open interest in Bitcoin CME futures has once again surpassed the $5 billion mark, which could potentially indicate that the participation of traditional financial entities has put the Bitcoin ETF front running trade on. It is crucial to keep a close eye on this development, particularly considering that the CME presently holds a historically high percentage of Bitcoin's overall futures open interest. The discount on GBTC is narrowing further, currently standing at just 6% below its net asset value, which is indicative of optimistic sentiments regarding the anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the early days of January.
View full text