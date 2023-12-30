Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Sees Record Number of New Fungible Tokens Minted in November

Binance News
2023-12-30 16:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Solana has experienced a record-breaking number of new fungible tokens minted on its network this month. In the past two weeks, 72,202 new tokens have been created using the SPL token standard, as per data from Solscan. This is over 71 times the number of coins created during a similar period in October. Daily statistics for new token creation on Solana are now consistently about four times higher than they have ever been since the network's launch in 2020. However, the dramatic spike in token creation may not be entirely due to organic increases in network activity. A pseudonymous blockchain investigator, Slorg, suggests that while some of the increase can be attributed to a general uptick in activity, the remaining tokens are likely the result of individuals creating and dumping multiple tokens within a short period. Slorg discovered this phenomenon after a fake token for Sol Incinerator appeared on Solana. The investigator found that the imposter had created dozens of new SOL coins that same day, pumping and dumping each of them within minutes before moving on to the next. Despite the influx of potentially fraudulent tokens, some Solana meme coins have managed to maintain their value and stick to their roadmaps. However, the success of these tokens, combined with Solana's overall resurgence, seems to have attracted deployers who are willing to flood the ecosystem with sham coins in hopes of making a quick profit.
View full text