Analysts Predict Optimistic Future for Ripple's XRP Token

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's native token, XRP, has been the subject of various optimistic price predictions by different analysts and traders. Some forecasts include significant potential price increases, with some experts envisioning extremely high values for XRP in the future. Broader financial and geopolitical factors, as well as regulatory frameworks like Basel III, are also considered in discussions about XRP's future price. At the end of September, XRP's value was less than $0.50 when Oaksacorn, a pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst on TradingView, shared a technical analysis predicting a rally toward $43. The expert also envisioned an exponential Bitcoin rise toward $250,000, believing the potential bull run in the future would mimic the 2015-2017 cycle. CryptoBull, a Twitter user, was even more optimistic, suggesting that XRP's next stops are $4.20, $7.20, and $470. However, reaching a price of almost $500 would require the asset's market capitalization to skyrocket to around $250 trillion. EGRAG CRYPTO, a Twitter user who frequently presents XRP predictions, recently shared a communication with a top-tier banker discussing the coin's potential to reach unimaginable peaks. The financial expert claimed that the next bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market could be twice as robust as the one in 2013-2017, bolstered by possible geopolitical factors and the eventual launch of Basel III. The latter is an international regulatory framework for banks developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in response to the financial crisis of 2007-2009. The reforms aim to strengthen the supervision and risk management of financial institutions and might come into effect in the following years. According to the expert, such elements could positively affect the crypto industry, possibly boosting XRP's price to the absurd level of $2,500.

View full text