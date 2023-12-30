Terra Implements Solutions to Address Network Congestion Issues

According to Foresight News, Terra experienced a surge in trading activity on the X platform yesterday, causing network congestion. In response, the TFL core team has implemented two independent solutions. Firstly, they collaborated with Terra validators to increase the minimum Gas fees required for executing transactions, thereby curbing spam. Secondly, the TFL core team deployed a non-consensus interrupt patch to Terra validators, reducing the number of invalid transactions in a given block. To mitigate similar issues in the future and avoid manual intervention during periods of severe network congestion, the core team is exploring a dynamic fee model that will adjust Terra's minimum Gas fees to accommodate fluctuating network demand.

View full text