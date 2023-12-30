Hong Kong Brokerage Sees Monthly Average Turnover of $10 Million in Virtual Asset Trading

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based brokerage firm Success Securities has reported a monthly average turnover of $10 million in virtual asset trading since launching the service. The company's executive director, Chen Peiquan, revealed that the virtual asset business has become profitable and expects the number of related clients to maintain a multiple growth rate next year. Chen Peiquan stated that currently, investors mainly invest in Bitcoin, accounting for about 80% of the overall virtual asset investment. He also disclosed that Success Securities plans to integrate its stock and virtual asset platforms next year to create a one-stop platform for investors to trade virtual assets. With the upcoming Bitcoin halving event and the potential easing cycle by the US Federal Reserve, Chen believes that virtual assets will experience another bull market.

