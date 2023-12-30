AI-Driven UGC Platform NFPrompt to Host AMA Event on Inscriptiens with BNB Chain and Evm.ink

According to Foresight News, AI-driven user-generated content (UGC) platform NFPrompt has announced an upcoming AMA (Ask Me Anything) event on December 30th at 21:00. The event, titled 'Inscriptiens: Where are they going?', will be co-hosted by BNB Chain and multi-chain inscription marketplace evm.ink. During the AMA, NFPrompt is expected to reveal more information about its AIGC inscription infrastructure.

