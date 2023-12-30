copy link
Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Integrated into dYdX Chain
2023-12-30 06:04
According to Foresight News, Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) has been integrated into the dYdX Chain, allowing users to transfer USDC from Ethereum, Avalanche, or other chains to the dYdX Chain using CCTP. This integration enables seamless movement of USDC across various blockchain networks, enhancing the user experience and expanding the utility of the dYdX Chain.
