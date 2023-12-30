Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto-Hacking Group Pink Drainer Implicated in $4.4 Million Chainlink Phishing Scam

Binance News
2023-12-30 04:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the notorious crypto-hacking group Pink Drainer has been implicated in a sophisticated phishing scam that resulted in the loss of $4.4 million worth of Chainlink (LINK) tokens. The cyber heist targeted a single victim who was deceived into signing a transaction linked to the 'Increase Approval' function, a standard procedure in the crypto world that allows users to set limits on the number of tokens accessible for transfer by another wallet. Without the victim's knowledge, this action enabled the unauthorized transfer of 275,700 LINK tokens in two separate transactions. Crypto-security platform Scam Sniffer revealed that the tokens were drained in two transfers, with 68,925 LINK tokens initially diverted to a wallet tagged by Etherscan as 'PinkDrainer: Wallet 2.' The remaining 206,775 LINK tokens were sent to a different address ending with 'E70e.' Renowned crypto detective ZachXBT disclosed that the stolen funds were quickly converted into Ethereum (ETH) and laundered through the eXch service, making the assets more difficult to trace. Scam Sniffer's investigation confirms the involvement of the Pink Drainer group in this heist, although the exact method used to coerce the victim into authorizing the token transfer remains unclear. The platform has identified at least 10 new scam sites connected to Pink Drainer in the last 24 hours alone. The group, known for its high-profile attacks on platforms such as Twitter and Discord, has been linked to incidents involving Evomos, Pika Protocol, and Orbiter Finance. Earlier this year, they were also implicated in a scam posing as crypto journalists, leading to the theft of approximately $3 million from over 1,932 victims. The latest data from Dune Analytics indicates an escalation in Pink Drainer's activities, with total losses amounting to $18.7 million, affecting 9,068 victims as of December 19.
View full text