Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Major Wall Street Firms Finalize Bitcoin ETF Offerings Ahead of Expected SEC Action

Binance News
2023-12-30 04:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Invesco, Fidelity, BlackRock, Valkyrie, and Bitwise have finalized their Bitcoin ETF offerings' paperwork in anticipation of the SEC's possible approval in early 2024. Over a dozen firms are looking to enter the new market by offering their own version of the easily investable product to investors who prefer to keep their bitcoin exposure in their brokerage accounts, alongside stocks and bonds. Bloomberg analysts have suggested that the SEC is likely to approve multiple issuers simultaneously to avoid showing favoritism. BlackRock initiated the end-of-week filing frenzy by announcing JPMorgan and Jane Street as its Authorized Participants, which are partnering companies that handle the financial backend related to an ETF. Within hours, the other firms followed suit. With little to differentiate one bitcoin ETF from another, the competition could come down to fees. Invesco and its partner Galaxy Digital disclosed that they will waive fees for the first six months and $5 billion invested, undercutting Fidelity, which plans to charge 39 basis points. Size also matters in this race, as Bitwise revealed it has already secured $200 million in seed capital for its ETF, outpacing BlackRock, which has $10 million ready. Investors may also choose one fund over another based on its initial popularity.
View full text