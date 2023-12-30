Chinese Police Crack Down on Virtual Currency-Related Live Streaming App Pyramid Scheme

According to Foresight News, Guangxi Hechi City Public Security Bureau has cracked a pyramid scheme involving a live streaming app for virtual currency sales. The suspects used an app called 'Dimension' to create groups and live stream sales, establishing a hierarchical structure with online registration and cashback incentives. They promoted virtual services through in-app purchases and distributed rewards in the form of 'Dimension Coins'. The scheme was disguised by promoting e-commerce, virtual currency, and national projects, concealing its true nature of profiting from the development of downlines. In mid-November 2023, the police successfully cracked the case, which involved over CNY 300 million and had 3.5 million members. As of last month, 13 suspects have been arrested, with seven detained, five released on bail, and one transferred for further processing. The case is currently undergoing further evidence collection and trial preparation.

