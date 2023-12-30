copy link
US Court Denies Travel Permission for Zhao Changpeng Due to Flight Risk
Binance News
2023-12-30 02:35
According to Foresight News, a US District Court in Washington has denied a travel permission request by Zhao Changpeng. Zhao was prohibited from traveling in late February due to criminal charges. Prosecutors stated that the reason for the denial was the risk of Zhao fleeing, citing his wealth and pointing out that the United Arab Emirates does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
