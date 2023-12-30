copy link
Grayscale Confirms Jane Street Capital and Virtu Americas as Authorized Participants for Bitcoin ETF
2023-12-30 02:24
According to Foresight News, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein has confirmed on the X platform that the company's documents submitted in May this year have designated Jane Street Capital and Virtu Americas as Authorized Participants for its Bitcoin spot ETF, following the conversion of GBTC.
