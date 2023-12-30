BNB Chain Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting User Growth and Future Plans

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has released its 2023 annual report, revealing that its daily active users have surpassed one million, experiencing significant growth over the past year. The report also states that the second-layer expansion solution opBNB and the blockchain storage platform Greenfield have both been launched on the mainnet. On December 17, opBNB set a record for daily transaction volume with over 23 million transactions. In addition, BNB Chain offers monthly rewards of up to $160,000 for projects with high total locked value on opBNB, as well as monthly incentives worth $200,000 in BNB tokens for the top ten projects in terms of daily active users. In its latest roadmap, BNB Chain plans to more than double the transaction speed of opBNB and reduce gas fees by ten times.

