Fidelity and WisdomTree Submit Revised Bitcoin ETF S-1 Forms
Binance News
2023-12-30 01:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has reported that Fidelity and WisdomTree have submitted revised S-1 forms for their respective Bitcoin spot ETFs, with both designating Jane Street as the authorized participant (AP) for the ETFs. Seyffart noted that Fidelity's ETF sponsorship fee rate is 0.39%, making it the lowest currently available, apart from Invesco/Galaxy's fee waiver for the first six months.
