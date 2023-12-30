Fidelity and WisdomTree Submit Revised Bitcoin ETF S-1 Forms

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has reported that Fidelity and WisdomTree have submitted revised S-1 forms for their respective Bitcoin spot ETFs, with both designating Jane Street as the authorized participant (AP) for the ETFs. Seyffart noted that Fidelity's ETF sponsorship fee rate is 0.39%, making it the lowest currently available, apart from Invesco/Galaxy's fee waiver for the first six months.

