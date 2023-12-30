Invesco Galaxy Submits New Bitcoin Spot ETF S1 Filing

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that Invesco Galaxy has submitted a new Bitcoin spot ETF S1 filing. The document reveals that the trust fund's only daily recurring expense is the sponsorship fee. The sponsor plans to waive all sponsorship fees for the trust's first $5 billion in assets within six months of the trust company's stock being listed on the exchange. After that, a 0.59% annual sponsorship fee will be charged. The filing also designates Virtu and JPMorgan as the ETF's authorized traders.

