Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Receives $200 Million in Seed Funding
Binance News
2023-12-30 01:24
According to Foresight News, Bitwise has submitted an updated S-1 form for its Bitcoin spot ETF (BITB), with an unidentified buyer set to inject $200 million in seed funding. This amount is significantly larger than the $10 million currently known for BlackRock. The funding will provide a significant boost in the early stages of the ETF race. The document states, 'XX is interested in purchasing up to a total of $200 million in shares in this offering from authorized participants or through broker-dealers in the market, however, this is not a bidding agreement or transaction commitment, and the buyer can decide to purchase more, less, or not at all.'
