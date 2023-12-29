VanEck Releases Bitcoin ETF Commercial Full of Easter Eggs

According to Blockworks, fund manager VanEck has released a new commercial for its Bitcoin ETF, featuring numerous Bitcoin-related Easter eggs. The ad is set in Pubkey, a New York-based Bitcoin bar, and includes references to Bitcoiners Coffee from Lightning Koffee, a stack of 11 issues of Bitcoin Magazine, and a skeleton named Tony Skeletonia, purchased with Bitcoin in 2014. The commercial also features a 'buy Bitcoin' sign, referencing a similar sign held up behind now-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a 2017 hearing, and two playing cards symbolizing a rough hand dealt to many who found Bitcoin. Additionally, a Real Bedford football club sticker is displayed, representing the team's use of Bitcoin to turn their fortunes around. VanEck's commercial is a teaser for a longer ad yet to be released and follows similar advertisements from Bitwise and Hashdex. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart believe that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may approve ETFs in the week leading up to January 10th, with a firm deadline for Ark 21Shares' proposal on that date.

