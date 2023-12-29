Microsoft Faces Backlash for Using AI-Generated Artwork in Indie Game Promotion

According to Decrypt, Microsoft has faced criticism from gamers for using generative artificial intelligence (AI) artwork to promote indie games on its ID@Xbox division's Twitter account. The tweet, which has since been deleted, showcased winter-themed artwork with telltale signs of AI-generated output, such as distorted faces and odd mannerisms. Gamers expressed their disapproval, arguing that using AI-generated art shows a lack of support for indie developers and artists. Major video game studios, including Ubisoft, Blizzard, and NCSoft, have been using generative AI tools in game development, but these moves have also faced backlash from gamers who are concerned about the impact on human creators. Microsoft has not publicly commented on the issue.

