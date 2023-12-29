Ripple Price Analysis: Consolidation Against USDT, Bearish Against BTC

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price has been consolidating against USDT in recent weeks, while remaining clearly bearish against BTC. Analyzing both pairs may provide clues on the future price trend. Against USDT, the price has been trapped inside a triangle pattern since November and has yet to break out. The $0.6 support level has been providing support and preventing a more profound decline, but the price has not been able to rebound to the upside and reach the $0.7 resistance zone. The relative strength index also hovers around the 50% level, offering little insight into the future price direction. A breakout to either side would determine whether the price will drop or rally higher. The BTC chart shows that the price has been making lower highs and lows inside a large descending channel. Several support levels have also been broken to the downside, with the 1300 SAT level being the only support zone intact. A break below this level would be disastrous for XRP, as it would significantly depreciate against Bitcoin. On the other hand, a bullish trend would only begin if the price breaks the channel to the upside.

