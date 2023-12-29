Buy Crypto
Ethereum Faces Resistance at $2.4K, Potential Double-Top Pattern Emerges

Binance News
2023-12-29 16:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum's price is facing significant resistance around the crucial $2.4K region, indicating an ongoing struggle between buyers and sellers. Despite efforts, the price has been unable to surpass its previous swing high of $2403, leading to a slight pullback and the potential formation of a double-top pattern. After a period of sideways consolidation near the critical $2.3K mark, the price surged with the aim of reclaiming its previous daily swing high at $2403. This upward movement is underscored by the occurrence of a golden cross on the daily chart, indicating an overall bullish sentiment for Ethereum's price action. However, the price faced resistance upon reaching a critical zone formed by the upper boundary of a multi-month wedge, coinciding with the previous daily swing at $2403, thereby forming a potential double-top pattern. Despite these challenges, the emergence of a potential head and shoulders pattern, a widely recognized bearish reversal formation, is notable. If the price breaks below the neckline of both the head and shoulders pattern and the double-top pattern, it could signal a short-term downward movement. This retracement might lead the price back to the substantial support range at $2K. A more detailed analysis of the 4-hour chart reveals increased demand within the critical range between the 0.5 ($2,211) and 0.618 ($2,166) levels of the Fibonacci retracement indicator. This demand led to an impulsive price spike attempting to breach the $2.4K daily swing high. However, Ethereum faced a slight rejection, resulting in a retracement toward the static support level at $2.3K. Despite this retracement, Ethereum's price appears to be confined within a crucial range, encompassing the significant $2.4K resistance region and the substantial static support range characterized by the 0.5 ($2,211) and 0.618 ($2,166) Fibonacci retracement levels, along with the dynamic support provided by the multi-week ascending trendline. A breakout in either direction from this range could signal the initiation of a new impulsive trend. Within the domain of on-chain data analysis, exploring the sentiment reflected in the futures market provides valuable insights into Ethereum's overarching perspective. The 30-day standard moving average of the Ethereum taker buy-sell ratio indicates whether buyers or sellers are executing more aggressively on aggregate (taker orders). Values below 1 are perceived as bearish, while values above 1 are indicative of bullish sentiment. The taker buy-sell ratio has consistently remained below 1 over the past six months. Despite the recent uptrend in price, the metric has entered a consolidation phase, signaling an overall bearish sentiment among futures traders. Should the taker buy-sell ratio suddenly surge above 1 again, it would suggest a shift to a full-fledged bull market, potentially propelling the price to new yearly highs.
View full text