Lxuan.eth Sells 2171 ETH at an Average Price of $2360 in Two Hours
Binance News
2023-12-29 14:37
According to Foresight News, on-chain data analyst @ai_9684xtpa has reported that within the past two hours, lxuan.eth has sold a total of 2171 ETH at an average price of $2360, amounting to approximately $5.12 million.
