Crypto Miners' Bitcoin Reserves Reach Lowest Point Since May

Binance News
2023-12-29 14:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, crypto miners' bitcoin reserves have reached their lowest point since May, following a series of withdrawals this week. This indicates increasing selling pressure as the largest cryptocurrency records a December gain of over 13%. Miner reserves represent the number of coins held in affiliated miners' wallets, and the number decreases as coins are transferred to crypto exchanges, potentially in preparation for a sale. Miners began balancing their books in late October, with reserves entering a decline that accelerated this month. Currently, 1.832 million BTC are held by miners, down from October's high of 1.845 million. AliCharts reported on social media platform X that miners have sold 3,000 bitcoin (BTC) in the past 24 hours, amounting to approximately $129 million. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $42,891, down from yesterday's high of $43,710. Data shows that the net flow of bitcoin on December 28 was minus 1,524 BTC, meaning that withdrawals exceeded new coins being minted. Bitcoin is set to undergo a halving in April, which will reduce miner rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block. Analysts predict that the halving will cause a supply shock, with bitcoin potentially reaching $160,000.
