Tellor Developing L1 Oracle Chain and Integrating BRC20 Assets

According to Foresight News, oracle project Tellor is currently developing an L1 oracle chain called Tellor Layer. In addition, the team claims that users will be able to seamlessly integrate BRC20 assets with Tellor in the future. Tellor Layer aims to provide a more efficient and secure oracle solution for decentralized applications. The integration of BRC20 assets will enable users to access a wider range of financial services and products on the Tellor platform. As the demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions continues to grow, the development of Tellor Layer and the integration of BRC20 assets could potentially attract more users and developers to the platform, further expanding its ecosystem.

