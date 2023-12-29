copy link
Bitcoin Miners Persistently Reduce BTC Balances Since Mid-October
2023-12-29 12:36
According to Foresight News, since mid-October, Bitcoin miners have been consistently reducing their BTC balances. As of December 28, the Bitcoin balance in miner wallets decreased by 700 BTC within 24 hours. Compared to the peak on October 22, miners' balances have dropped by 12,700 BTC.
