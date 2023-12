Atomicals Market Suffers DDoS Attack, Temporarily Disrupting Services

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Atomicals Market, which caters to Atomicals and ARC-20, announced that it is currently experiencing a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. As a result, the market services are temporarily unavailable. The development team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore functionality.