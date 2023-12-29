Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Pioneer Brock Pierce Faces Legal Dispute Over Puerto Rico Resort

Binance News
2023-12-29 12:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, crypto pioneer and former Disney star Brock Pierce is facing a legal dispute over a resort in Puerto Rico. Pierce, who co-founded the cryptocurrency Tether and moved to Puerto Rico in 2017, lost the property in November, sparking a legal battle with the new owners who claim the transfer was legal and call his allegations baseless. Since moving to Puerto Rico, firms linked to Pierce have purchased at least six properties around the island for about $35 million, including a 124-year-old masonic lodge in Old San Juan that serves as his headquarters. With the Vieques resort purchase, Pierce aimed to restart a major economic engine for the local economy. Pierce is accusing former family friend Joseph Lipsey III of sabotaging his plans for the Vieques resort. In a December 19 complaint, Pierce alleges Lipsey offered him a $10 million line of credit to buy the outstanding stake in the resort, but then seized the entire property as collateral after Pierce missed a deadline to complete the transaction. Pierce is seeking $80 million in damages and for the courts to reverse the transfer to VRRRF, a company where Lipsey is CEO. Pierce's other Puerto Rico properties include a historic building in Old San Juan and a nearby digital-art gallery. He also owns real estate in the wealthy enclave of Dorado. He attributes the pandemic for delaying his search for permanent tenants for some of his properties and says the legal troubles in Vieques derailed plans to announce the reopening of the resort.
View full text