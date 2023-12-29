Hooked Education Launchpad's TUNO Project Reaches Second Day Investment Cap

According to Foresight News, Hooked Education Launchpad's first BRC20 project, TUNO, has reached its daily investment cap of 4 million HOOK tokens on its second day, accumulating a total of 8 million HOOK tokens. The distribution of TUNO tokens has been completed, and the official channel for investment has been closed. Yesterday, 2 million TUNO tokens were distributed, and another 2 million were released today, totaling 4 million tokens, which account for 40% of the project's total token supply. TUNO officials announced earlier today that the remaining 60% of tokens will be destroyed.

