Bitcoin Layer2 Network MAP Protocol Partners With Google Cloud
Binance News
2023-12-29 10:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Layer2 network MAP Protocol has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud. As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud will provide infrastructure ranging from underlying computing capabilities and security to a trusted execution environment, better serving customers interested in blockchain technology. In return, MAP Protocol will strengthen its user base and attract more developers to join its ecosystem, enabling them to achieve a stable construction experience and seamlessly transition from Web2 to Web3.
