Hackers Steal INSC NFTs Due to Contract Vulnerability and Sell on Blur and OpenSea
Binance News
2023-12-29 09:33
According to Foresight News, data from Blur reveals that several hackers have stolen INSC NFTs due to a contract vulnerability and have transferred them to Blur and OpenSea for sale. The current floor price is 0.002 ETH, with a single-day drop of 98.18%. As of now, there has been no official response from the INSC team.
