Hackers Steal INSC NFTs Due to Contract Vulnerability and Sell on Blur and OpenSea

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from Blur reveals that several hackers have stolen INSC NFTs due to a contract vulnerability and have transferred them to Blur and OpenSea for sale. The current floor price is 0.002 ETH, with a single-day drop of 98.18%. As of now, there has been no official response from the INSC team.