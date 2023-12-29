GameFi Predicted to Be the Hottest Trend in 2024

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Andrei Grachev, co-founder of DWF Labs, stated that the biggest trend in 2024 will be GameFi. He emphasized that the most important thing for GameFi is to make games feel like games and expressed hope that by 2024, there will be sustainable and enjoyable Web3 games. In addition, Grachev is optimistic about the potential of zk, DePIN, and Meme. Grachev also mentioned that L2 assets are prone to rapid increases or decreases due to frequent trading, making their volatility a focal point for news coverage. This can potentially lead to market panic or excessive speculation, and he advised users to be mindful of risk management.

View full text