Metis CEO Announces Ecosystem Development Fund and Plans for Future Expansion

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Metis CEO Tom Ngo stated that Metis is one of the few Layer 2 (L2) solutions that use their own utility tokens to pay for gas fees, allowing validators to distribute asset rewards to the community. Despite the smaller size of the Metis team, one of their key initiatives is to attract and incentivize developers. Metis recently announced the Ecosystem Development Fund (EDF) to support the launch and growth of various projects in the coming years. The fund includes 4.6 million METIS tokens, which will be officially distributed in 2024, and is currently valued at over $400 million. As Ethereum undergoes updates and upgrades, Metis will store all transaction data on the Ethereum mainnet, enabling full data availability. In the future, Metis plans to further reduce fees to be on par with most Layer 2 solutions and will explore how to achieve network economic expansion based on current technology. Metis remains focused on decentralization, providing a supportive environment for the construction of on-chain ecosystems.

View full text