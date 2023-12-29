Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vitalik Buterin Calls for a Return to Ethereum's Cypherpunk Roots

Binance News
2023-12-29 08:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called for a return to the cryptocurrency's cypherpunk roots in a Dec. 28 blog post. He reminisced about the early days of Ethereum and Bitcoin, when the vision was to create a more open, decentralized, and censorship-resistant internet and economy. However, he noted that this idealism has faded as transaction fees increased and applications focused on payments and speculation became more dominant. Buterin observed signs of a cultural revival in 2023, with rollups reducing fees, advances in privacy technology like zk-proofs, and a desire to move beyond over-financialization. He suggested that Ethereum could serve as a testbed for open and decentralized security innovations such as social recovery wallets, prediction markets, and quadratic voting. These innovations could potentially influence the broader internet. Buterin also outlined an ideal future Web3 tech stack, which would include decentralized equivalents to DNS, email, payments, identities, publishing, and governance that interoperate without central points of control. In other Ethereum news, the cryptocurrency's price has doubled in 2023, reaching a high of $2,430 on Dec. 28. Despite trailing behind Bitcoin and competing blockchain tokens like Solana and Avalanche in recent months, Ethereum remains the world's second-largest crypto asset and the industry standard for smart contracts. Some analysts predict that ETH prices could surge to $15,000 in the next bull market, based on gains from previous cycles.
View full text