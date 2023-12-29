Web3 Security Challenges and Solutions Discussed by SharkTeam Co-founder

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, SharkTeam co-founder Adam Song discussed the security challenges in the Web3 domain. He revealed that 85% of losses are caused by smart contract vulnerabilities, with additional threats such as rug pulls and phishing attacks. By 2024, AI-driven Web3 security solutions and products will play an increasingly important role in on-chain risk identification and management. To address these risks, SharkTeam proposed a four-level security system for users. The first level is basic security, where users need to manage wallets and private keys, pay attention to centralized exchanges, perform self-access management, and utilize security software. The second level, called basic analysis, requires users to understand the project's TCP/IP, conduct research, and learn about the core team, product readiness, operational cycles, and financial status. The third level, known as data analysis, involves further research into the product's deep data, including its degree of decentralization, risks, and market information. The fourth level focuses on preventing social engineering attacks, with attention to risks, authorization management, and phishing attacks.

