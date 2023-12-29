Whale Withdraws 1,894 Ethereum from Aave and Sells at a Loss

According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa has reported that a whale withdrew 1,894 Ethereum from Aave and sold them at an average price of $2,334, resulting in a loss of $125,000. The whale's Aave account still holds 2,000 Ethereum as collateral, which has been used to borrow 3.18 million USDC and 64,000 DAI.

