INSC NFT Series Faces Contract Vulnerability, Hackers Steal NFTs

According to Foresight News, MEV researcher Tony KE has warned of a contract vulnerability in the INSC NFT series. The issue involves unauthorized NFT approvals, which have been exploited by multiple hackers to steal NFTs and transfer them to Blur and OpenSea. The bidding pool, containing hundreds of ETH, is expected to be depleted within a matter of hours. Tony KE's tweet serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with NFTs and the importance of addressing security vulnerabilities in smart contracts. As the popularity of NFTs continues to grow, it is crucial for developers and users to be aware of potential threats and take necessary precautions to protect their digital assets.

