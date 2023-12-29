Buy Crypto
2024: A Key Moment for the Rise of Blockchain Gaming

Binance News
2023-12-29 07:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, during the online event 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' hosted by Foresight News, Eric Vander Wal, head of the Oasys ecosystem, stated that 2024 will be a crucial moment for the rise of blockchain gaming. Compliance will not hinder the development of Web3 games, but rather promote their better and safer growth. Asia, particularly Japan, will see rapid development in blockchain gaming due to its open gaming market and blockchain regulations. Japan is the world's third-largest gaming market, and Oasys has strategically partnered with gaming giants such as Sega, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and Ubisoft to provide strong support for its expansion in the Japanese market. Regarding the balance between decentralization and permission, Eric Vander Wal said that Oasis is a game-focused L2 network with a unique architecture deployed on a permissioned blockchain to ensure users have a secure, gas-free interaction environment. While following market trends and player demands, player safety is of paramount importance. In future plans, the team proposed three main pillars: interoperability, ecosystem, and high-quality game content, emphasizing decentralized value while ensuring an open environment.
