Tonka Finance Raises $2.5 Million Through TOKA Token Fair Launch

According to Foresight News, inscription asset lending platform Tonka Finance has announced the successful completion of multiple fundraising rounds through its ecosystem token TOKA, achieving its $2.5 million target and exceeding it. Tonka Finance will return the excess funds to participants via the original route. Tonka Finance is a lending platform focused on enhancing the functionality and liquidity of inscription assets. By utilizing unique lending mechanisms, diversified collateral options, and seamless cross-chain interactions, the platform aims to improve the functionality, feasibility, liquidity, and accessibility of Bitcoin inscriptions and other digital assets.

