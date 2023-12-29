copy link
Tonka Finance Raises $2.5 Million Through TOKA Token Fair Launch
2023-12-29 04:39
According to Foresight News, inscription asset lending platform Tonka Finance has announced the successful completion of multiple fundraising rounds through its ecosystem token TOKA, achieving its $2.5 million target and exceeding it. Tonka Finance will return the excess funds to participants via the original route. Tonka Finance is a lending platform focused on enhancing the functionality and liquidity of inscription assets. By utilizing unique lending mechanisms, diversified collateral options, and seamless cross-chain interactions, the platform aims to improve the functionality, feasibility, liquidity, and accessibility of Bitcoin inscriptions and other digital assets.
