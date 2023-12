Parallel Labs Launches Layer2 Parallel Network Testnet Based on Arbitrum Orbit Chain

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Parallel Labs has launched the Layer2 Parallel Network testnet based on the Arbitrum Orbit chain. The company aims to establish a Parallel ecosystem that can integrate various DeFi and NFT protocols, consolidating liquidity from multiple chains into a unified platform.