Kyrgyzstan's Crypto Mining Tax Revenue Exceeds $1 Million in 2023
Binance News
2023-12-29 04:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance reported that the country has collected approximately $900,000 in taxes from cryptocurrency miners in the first 11 months of 2023. The mining tax revenue has rapidly increased since April, with August's revenue reaching $132,000. Currently, Kyrgyzstan can produce up to 142 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, with only 10% of the installed capacity being utilized for mining.
