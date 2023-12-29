Kyrgyzstan's Crypto Mining Tax Revenue Exceeds $1 Million in 2023

According to Foresight News, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance reported that the country has collected approximately $900,000 in taxes from cryptocurrency miners in the first 11 months of 2023. The mining tax revenue has rapidly increased since April, with August's revenue reaching $132,000. Currently, Kyrgyzstan can produce up to 142 billion kilowatt-hours of energy, with only 10% of the installed capacity being utilized for mining.

