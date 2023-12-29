Solana-Based MixMob Reveals Token Issuance Roadmap and Public Sale Details

According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem game MixMob has disclosed its token issuance roadmap, announcing a public sale of MixBot and MXM tokens on January 12th. The total supply of MXM tokens is 1 billion, with 30% allocated to investors, 20% to the team, 20% to the treasury, 5% to the ecological fund, 15% to the incentive plan, 4% to liquidity, and 6% for the public sale. Foresight News previously reported that in June 2022, MixMob completed a $7 million seed funding round led by Defiance Capital.

