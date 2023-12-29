LM Funding America Sells Symbiont's Blockchain Technology to Platonic Holdings for $2 Million

According to Foresight News, LM Funding America, a cryptocurrency mining and technology-focused financial company, has announced the sale of Symbiont's blockchain technology to Platonic Holdings for $2 million. The transaction aims to provide funding for the development of its Bitcoin mining business, with plans to purchase more mining equipment and prepare for the anticipated Bitcoin halving event. Foresight News previously reported that LM Funding America announced a bid to acquire the assets of blockchain financial technology company Symbiont for $2.6 million in May this year.

View full text