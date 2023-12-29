Aleo CEO Alex Pruden Resigns and Takes on Executive Director Role at Aleo Foundation

According to Foresight News, Alex Pruden, CEO of programmable privacy network Aleo, has announced his resignation and will now serve as the Executive Director of the Aleo Foundation. Pruden stated that during his tenure, he rebuilt the team, introduced new consensus algorithms, new proof systems, a new brand, as well as a brand-new SDK, zkCreds-based identity protocol, and three testnets. The Aleo Foundation will now focus on the management of the Aleo network, aiming to achieve this goal by encouraging developer adoption, application development, and proper management.

