Starknet Foundation Announces Community Update and Early Community Member Plan
Binance News
2023-12-29 02:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Starknet Foundation has released a community update stating that the Early Community Member Plan (ECMP) will not be announced today but will be made public on the day of implementation. The results will be announced around the specified date, and ECMP applicants will not be contacted before that date.
