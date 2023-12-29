Avalanche Foundation to Support Meme Sector Through Culture Catalyst Funding Program

According to Foresight News, the Avalanche Foundation announced that it will support the Meme sector through its Culture Catalyst funding program. The foundation plans to recognize and encourage the culture and fun represented by the Meme ecosystem by purchasing selected Meme tokens based on Avalanche and creating a collection series. This move will also supplement the Avalanche Foundation's investment portfolio within the ecosystem. Criteria for selecting Meme projects include the number of holders, liquidity threshold, project maturity, fair launch principles, and overall social sentiment. Launched last year, the Culture Catalyst funding program previously focused on crypto asset categories such as Gas tokens, DeFi tokens, real-world assets (RWA), NFTs, stablecoins, and governance tokens.

