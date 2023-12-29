copy link
Judge Schedules Telephone Hearing for Zhao Changpeng's Travel Permission Request
Binance News
2023-12-29 01:07
According to Foresight News, a telephone hearing has been scheduled for 18:00 tomorrow regarding Zhao Changpeng's request for travel permission from the federal court handling his case. CoinDesk reporter Nikhilesh De shared this information. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether Zhao will be granted the necessary permission to travel.
