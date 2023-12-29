copy link
Phishing Scam Results in $4.4 Million LINK Loss
Binance News
2023-12-29 00:34
According to Foresight News, a phishing scam has led to a loss of $4.4 million worth of LINK tokens from an address starting with 0xea696. The victim reportedly signed an 'increaseAllowance' transaction, which resulted in the significant loss.
